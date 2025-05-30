Sign up
Previous
Photo 1443
Suncatchers
I love these irises in the sun- as simple as that :-)
30th May 2025
30th May 25
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1443
photos
61
followers
27
following
395% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
30th May 2025 5:01am
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
spring
,
iris
,
bokeh
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful. Irises always look regal to me, standing so straight and tall, and the colour of these ones just adds to that regal feeling.
May 30th, 2025
