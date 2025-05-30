Previous
Suncatchers by 365projectorgheatherb
Suncatchers

I love these irises in the sun- as simple as that :-)
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful. Irises always look regal to me, standing so straight and tall, and the colour of these ones just adds to that regal feeling.
May 30th, 2025  
