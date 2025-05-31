Previous
Waiting to be Spotted by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1444

Waiting to be Spotted

Calla lilies- I spotted these on my usual neighbourhood walk. I love the fact that even with routine, there are discoveries to be had.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
narayani ace
gorgeous image
May 31st, 2025  
