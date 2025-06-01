Previous
Pink for a Spring Day by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1445

Pink for a Spring Day

Rugosa roses are blooming. I especially love this pink version.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Very pretty color and blossom.
June 2nd, 2025  
