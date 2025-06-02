Previous
Full of Sunshine by 365projectorgheatherb
Full of Sunshine

A yellow iris, so full of sunshine.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , how gorgeous , and beautifully captured - such a lovely close-up of colour shades, shapes, folds, and minute details ! fav
June 2nd, 2025  
