Previous
Photo 1447
A Quick Visit
A male American goldfinch- from my ravine walk today. He's a little fuzzy, but he didn't give me much time to focus before he flew off. They are skittish little things.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
0
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1447
photos
61
followers
27
following
396% complete
View this month »
1440
1441
1442
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
3rd June 2025 1:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
spring
,
bokeh
,
goldfinch
