A Quick Visit by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1447

A Quick Visit

A male American goldfinch- from my ravine walk today. He's a little fuzzy, but he didn't give me much time to focus before he flew off. They are skittish little things.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Heather

