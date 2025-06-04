Previous
Tiny Blues by 365projectorgheatherb
Tiny Blues

A little patch of forget-me-nots from my ravine walk yesterday.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jo Worboys
Beautiful Heather a matching set. Fav. The ravine walk sounds very inviting
June 4th, 2025  
Heather ace
@365projectorgjoworboys Thanks, Jo. And yes, it really is a real treasure with so much nature mere blocks from major streets (just amazing!) My Tuesdays have me nearby, so I'm planning to walk there every week. More pics to come :-)
June 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty aren't they !
June 4th, 2025  
