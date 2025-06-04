Sign up
Previous
Photo 1448
Tiny Blues
A little patch of forget-me-nots from my ravine walk yesterday.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
3
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
3rd June 2025 12:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
forget-me-not
Jo Worboys
Beautiful Heather a matching set. Fav. The ravine walk sounds very inviting
June 4th, 2025
Heather
ace
@365projectorgjoworboys
Thanks, Jo. And yes, it really is a real treasure with so much nature mere blocks from major streets (just amazing!) My Tuesdays have me nearby, so I'm planning to walk there every week. More pics to come :-)
June 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty aren't they !
June 4th, 2025
