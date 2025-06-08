Sign up
Photo 1452
Light in the Darkness
A yellow rose to light the darkness (this rose is courtesy of my friend Ray, who is on the gardening committee of his co-op)
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
2
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1452
photos
60
followers
27
following
397% complete
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
8th June 2025 5:04am
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
spring
,
rose
,
ray
Susan Klassen
ace
So beautiful.
June 8th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delicate looking and beautiful ! fav
June 8th, 2025
