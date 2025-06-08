Previous
Light in the Darkness by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1452

Light in the Darkness

A yellow rose to light the darkness (this rose is courtesy of my friend Ray, who is on the gardening committee of his co-op)
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
397% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
So beautiful.
June 8th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So delicate looking and beautiful ! fav
June 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact