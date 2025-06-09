Sign up
Previous
Photo 1453
A Sliver of Sun
A remaining quince blossom catching a sliver of sun.
Air quality in our area of the country has improved (for now), but over 200 wildfires are active, with most still out of control :(
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
9th June 2025 5:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
bokeh
,
quince
,
blossoms
Barb
ace
What a gorgeous photo, Heather! Well seen and beautifully composed! Your dof is spot-on!
June 9th, 2025
