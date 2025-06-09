Previous
A Sliver of Sun by 365projectorgheatherb
A Sliver of Sun

A remaining quince blossom catching a sliver of sun.

Air quality in our area of the country has improved (for now), but over 200 wildfires are active, with most still out of control :(
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Barb ace
What a gorgeous photo, Heather! Well seen and beautifully composed! Your dof is spot-on!
June 9th, 2025  
