Photo 1454
Red Wherever
Today's ravine critter: a red-bellied woodpecker. Despite the red head, it was named for the slightly red tinge to its belly.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
birds
spring
ravine
red-bellied woodpecker
