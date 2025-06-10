Previous
Red Wherever

Today's ravine critter: a red-bellied woodpecker. Despite the red head, it was named for the slightly red tinge to its belly.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
