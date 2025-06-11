Sign up
Previous
Photo 1455
Wild Yellow
Wild (yellow flag) irises growing in the ravine. Love that yellow!
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1455
photos
60
followers
27
following
398% complete
View this month
1455
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
10th June 2025 1:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
spring
,
iris
,
ravine
Lesley
ace
Wow, that’s gorgeous.
June 11th, 2025
