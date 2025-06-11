Previous
Wild Yellow by 365projectorgheatherb
Wild Yellow

Wild (yellow flag) irises growing in the ravine. Love that yellow!
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Wow, that’s gorgeous.
June 11th, 2025  
