Adding Beauty by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1456

Adding Beauty

Spotted this pink rose in front of a dreary apartment building today. It's encouraging that the owner of the building (I assume) has an interest in adding some beauty for the tenants.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
It is a lovely shade
June 12th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful rose. I love your capture of the delicate petal details.
June 12th, 2025  
