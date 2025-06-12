Sign up
Photo 1456
Adding Beauty
Spotted this pink rose in front of a dreary apartment building today. It's encouraging that the owner of the building (I assume) has an interest in adding some beauty for the tenants.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
2
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1456
photos
60
followers
27
following
398% complete
1456
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
12th June 2025 3:59am
flowers
pink
spring
rose
Lesley
ace
It is a lovely shade
June 12th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful rose. I love your capture of the delicate petal details.
June 12th, 2025
