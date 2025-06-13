Previous
Tucked Away by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1457

Tucked Away

Part of the rose garden tucked away in the courtyard shared by St. Michael's College (University of Toronto) and St. Basil's parish. The scent is glorious!
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
399% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact