Photo 1457
Tucked Away
Part of the rose garden tucked away in the courtyard shared by St. Michael's College (University of Toronto) and St. Basil's parish. The scent is glorious!
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
365
Canon EOS M5
13th June 2025 5:15am
flowers
pink
spring
roses
french rose
