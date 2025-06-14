Previous
Cabbage Head by 365projectorgheatherb
Cabbage Head

Back to the rose garden for this shot of a china rose. I am surprised that it looks like a head of cabbage before it unfurls more, but the gardeners here are probably familiar with this process. Another learning moment for me courtesy of 365 :-)
Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fav
June 14th, 2025  
narayani ace
Lovely rose
June 14th, 2025  
