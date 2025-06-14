Sign up
Photo 1458
Cabbage Head
Back to the rose garden for this shot of a china rose. I am surprised that it looks like a head of cabbage before it unfurls more, but the gardeners here are probably familiar with this process. Another learning moment for me courtesy of 365 :-)
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
14th June 2025 3:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
spring
,
roses
,
china rose
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fav
June 14th, 2025
narayani
ace
Lovely rose
June 14th, 2025
