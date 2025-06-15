Previous
Little Fairy by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1459

Little Fairy

A sparrow feeding on catkins of a honey locust. While I was trying for a shot, a passerby commented that the sparrows were like little fairies. Perfect!
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
399% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

wendy frost ace
Gorgeous capture and scene with the sweet little bird and yes a fairy.Love it.
June 15th, 2025  
narayani ace
Sweet
June 15th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Very much so. Fav
June 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact