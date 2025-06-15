Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1459
Little Fairy
A sparrow feeding on catkins of a honey locust. While I was trying for a shot, a passerby commented that the sparrows were like little fairies. Perfect!
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1459
photos
60
followers
27
following
399% complete
View this month »
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
1459
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
15th June 2025 6:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
spring
,
sparrow
,
honey locust
wendy frost
ace
Gorgeous capture and scene with the sweet little bird and yes a fairy.Love it.
June 15th, 2025
narayani
ace
Sweet
June 15th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Very much so. Fav
June 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close