Hard at Work by 365projectorgheatherb
Hard at Work

A bumblebee working a patch of woodland sage (salvia) on a lovely sunny day.
Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
June 16th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful , the bees just love the Salvias and buzz around all day , I have different varieties of Salvia in the garden and the place is humming ! A lovely shot/ composition and delightful bokeh - fav
June 16th, 2025  
narayani ace
Lovely shot
June 16th, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
Gorgeous
June 17th, 2025  
