Photo 1460
Hard at Work
A bumblebee working a patch of woodland sage (salvia) on a lovely sunny day.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
4
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1460
photos
60
followers
27
following
400% complete
1460
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
16th June 2025 6:42am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
bee
,
spring
,
bokeh
,
salvia
,
woodland sage
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful!
June 16th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful , the bees just love the Salvias and buzz around all day , I have different varieties of Salvia in the garden and the place is humming ! A lovely shot/ composition and delightful bokeh - fav
June 16th, 2025
narayani
ace
Lovely shot
June 16th, 2025
Julie Ryan
ace
Gorgeous
June 17th, 2025
