But I Can Sing by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1461

But I Can Sing

Today's ravine resident: a song sparrow. It may look a little dowdy, but it has a beautiful song (link below). I heard this one singing its heart out in a meadow and managed to track it down.

https://www.bing.com/videos/riverview/relatedvideo?q=Song%20Sparrow%20Song%20British%20Columbia&mid=B326053CDB40E16E4E55B326053CDB40E16E4E55&ajaxhist=0
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Barb ace
Thanks for the link, Heather! Nice to be able to hear this little sparrow's sing!
June 17th, 2025  
