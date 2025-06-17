Sign up
Previous
Photo 1461
But I Can Sing
Today's ravine resident: a song sparrow. It may look a little dowdy, but it has a beautiful song (link below). I heard this one singing its heart out in a meadow and managed to track it down.
https://www.bing.com/videos/riverview/relatedvideo?q=Song%20Sparrow%20Song%20British%20Columbia&mid=B326053CDB40E16E4E55B326053CDB40E16E4E55&ajaxhist=0
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
1459
1460
1461
Tags
birds
,
spring
,
ravine
,
song sparrow
Barb
ace
Thanks for the link, Heather! Nice to be able to hear this little sparrow's sing!
June 17th, 2025
