Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1462
Sharing the Path
Five dogs (!!!) with their (professional) dog walker. I am curious if these dogs were this placid at the beginning of their walk, or if they were tired out by the time I met them. Next time I'll ask :-)
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1462
photos
60
followers
27
following
400% complete
View this month »
1455
1456
1457
1458
1459
1460
1461
1462
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
17th June 2025 1:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
candid
,
ravine
,
dog walker
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a handful - I hope they do not rebel and run amok in all directions !!! - doesn't bear to think about does it - Ha ! Thet seem to be so very well behaved - but then g=dogs usually love to go for a walk !
June 18th, 2025
Heather
ace
@beryl
Yes, I know, Beryl! After I posted this, I noticed that *four* of the dogs are attached to a harness around her waist. Yikes if they were to run amok indeed!
June 18th, 2025
narayani
ace
I’m always amazed they don’t get into a huge tangle!
June 18th, 2025
Heather
ace
@narayani
Yes, exactly! It's really impressive, isn't it?
June 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close