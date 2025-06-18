Previous
Sharing the Path by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1462

Sharing the Path

Five dogs (!!!) with their (professional) dog walker. I am curious if these dogs were this placid at the beginning of their walk, or if they were tired out by the time I met them. Next time I'll ask :-)
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
400% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a handful - I hope they do not rebel and run amok in all directions !!! - doesn't bear to think about does it - Ha ! Thet seem to be so very well behaved - but then g=dogs usually love to go for a walk !
June 18th, 2025  
Heather ace
@beryl Yes, I know, Beryl! After I posted this, I noticed that *four* of the dogs are attached to a harness around her waist. Yikes if they were to run amok indeed!
June 18th, 2025  
narayani ace
I’m always amazed they don’t get into a huge tangle!
June 18th, 2025  
Heather ace
@narayani Yes, exactly! It's really impressive, isn't it?
June 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact