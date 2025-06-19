Previous
Time for Tea by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1463

Time for Tea

This lovely yellow tea rose, with all its accompanying bloomers, caught my attention today. It's in perfect form (and has a soft scent as well)
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Stunning rose… and nicely composed.
June 19th, 2025  
Such a delicate beauty ! and beautifully captured and composed .
June 19th, 2025  
