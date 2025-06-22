Previous
Heatwave! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1466

Heatwave!

This guy has the right idea for today, with the temperature reaching 35C (95F) but even higher at 47C (116.6F) (!!!) with the humidity.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
