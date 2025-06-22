Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1466
Heatwave!
This guy has the right idea for today, with the temperature reaching 35C (95F) but even higher at 47C (116.6F) (!!!) with the humidity.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1466
photos
60
followers
27
following
401% complete
View this month »
1459
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
22nd June 2025 5:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
fountain
,
summer
,
candid
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close