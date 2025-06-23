Previous
Hot Embers by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1467

Hot Embers

Siberian lilies looking as hot as the day feels
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
401% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
What hot and bright beauties - this hot weather is so draining - but a little better here today as we had a shower last night and there is a little breeze today -- fav
June 23rd, 2025  
Heather ace
@beryl Hi Beryl. Thank you, and I'm glad to hear that your hot weather has subsided a little. I really feel for you with no air conditioning! xo
June 23rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Wow! What vibrant flowers! Simply beautiful!
June 23rd, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Lovely
June 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact