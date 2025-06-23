Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1467
Hot Embers
Siberian lilies looking as hot as the day feels
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1467
photos
60
followers
27
following
401% complete
View this month »
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
23rd June 2025 4:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
orange
,
summer
,
lilies
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What hot and bright beauties - this hot weather is so draining - but a little better here today as we had a shower last night and there is a little breeze today -- fav
June 23rd, 2025
Heather
ace
@beryl
Hi Beryl. Thank you, and I'm glad to hear that your hot weather has subsided a little. I really feel for you with no air conditioning! xo
June 23rd, 2025
Barb
ace
Wow! What vibrant flowers! Simply beautiful!
June 23rd, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
Lovely
June 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close