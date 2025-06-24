Sign up
Photo 1468
Photo 1468
Dainty Meets Dainty
From the ravine today: a cabbage white feeding on the forget-me-nots.
Birds were not much in view today (lying low in the heat, I imagine), but I did *hear* northern cardinals, american goldfinches, baltimore orioles, and song sparrows
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1468
photos
60
followers
27
following
402% complete
View this month »
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
1468
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
24th June 2025 12:46am
View Info
View All
Public
View
summer
,
butterflies
,
forget-me-not
,
cabbage white
Barb
ace
Beautiful capture and perfect title!
June 24th, 2025
wendy frost
ace
Well spotted Heather a lovely image .
June 24th, 2025
