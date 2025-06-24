Previous
Dainty Meets Dainty

From the ravine today: a cabbage white feeding on the forget-me-nots.

Birds were not much in view today (lying low in the heat, I imagine), but I did *hear* northern cardinals, american goldfinches, baltimore orioles, and song sparrows
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Barb
Beautiful capture and perfect title!
June 24th, 2025  
wendy frost
Well spotted Heather a lovely image .
June 24th, 2025  
