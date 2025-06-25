Previous
Bloomwave by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1469

Bloomwave

Bloomwave- the name of this mural on the laneway facade of a new condo in the neighbourhood by artist Steph Boutari (a short link below). She has definitely added beauty where it was much needed.

https://www.stephboutari.com/about
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
402% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Lovely mural
June 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact