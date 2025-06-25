Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1469
Bloomwave
Bloomwave- the name of this mural on the laneway facade of a new condo in the neighbourhood by artist Steph Boutari (a short link below). She has definitely added beauty where it was much needed.
https://www.stephboutari.com/about
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1469
photos
60
followers
27
following
402% complete
View this month »
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
25th June 2025 5:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
city
,
summer
,
public art
narayani
ace
Lovely mural
June 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close