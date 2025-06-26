Previous
Yellow Sheers by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1470

Yellow Sheers

Like sheer curtains, the delicate petals of the daylily greet a cooler and rainy day (Grateful for this break between heatwaves)
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
