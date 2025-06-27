Sign up
Photo 1471
Shadow Puppets
Summer sun transforming the lily's stamens into shadow puppets
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1464
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
27th June 2025 6:21am
flowers
summer
lily
backlighting
ditch lily
Lesley
Oh I love the light through those petals
June 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
Super capture - I love the " Shadow Puppets " the light was certainly in the right place !
June 27th, 2025
