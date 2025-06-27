Previous
Shadow Puppets by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1471

Shadow Puppets

Summer sun transforming the lily's stamens into shadow puppets
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh I love the light through those petals
June 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super capture - I love the " Shadow Puppets " the light was certainly in the right place !
June 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact