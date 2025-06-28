Previous
Look at Me!

One of our robins surveying the scene. Because they are so common, I sometimes don't appreciate their beautiful orange breast. This one commanded my attention.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
wendy frost
A wonderful capture Heather and such a handsome bird.
June 28th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely capture and nice bokeh. Fav 😊
June 28th, 2025  
