Photo 1472
Look at Me!
One of our robins surveying the scene. Because they are so common, I sometimes don't appreciate their beautiful orange breast. This one commanded my attention.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
2
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1472
photos
60
followers
27
following
1472
Tags
birds
,
bokeh
,
summer
,
robin
,
american robin
wendy frost
A wonderful capture Heather and such a handsome bird.
June 28th, 2025
carol white
A lovely capture and nice bokeh. Fav 😊
June 28th, 2025
