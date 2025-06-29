Previous
A Sunday Stroll by 365projectorgheatherb
A Sunday Stroll

Some members of Toronto's Mounted Police Unit out for a Sunday stroll around Queen's Park. The pace was leisurely, allowing for chatting (the two officers at the end)
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Joanne Diochon ace
That's an interesting shot. I wonder if they were getting training, exercising the horses, or on their way to some official business like crowd control at some event?
June 29th, 2025  
Heather ace
@gardencat Hi Joanne. I wasn't able to ask them, but I have seen them other times, and I was told they were out for exercise. The horses are kept at Exhibition Place.
June 29th, 2025  
