Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1473
A Sunday Stroll
Some members of Toronto's Mounted Police Unit out for a Sunday stroll around Queen's Park. The pace was leisurely, allowing for chatting (the two officers at the end)
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1473
photos
60
followers
27
following
403% complete
View this month »
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
29th June 2025 4:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
police
,
horses
,
city
,
summer
,
candid
Joanne Diochon
ace
That's an interesting shot. I wonder if they were getting training, exercising the horses, or on their way to some official business like crowd control at some event?
June 29th, 2025
Heather
ace
@gardencat
Hi Joanne. I wasn't able to ask them, but I have seen them other times, and I was told they were out for exercise. The horses are kept at Exhibition Place.
June 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close