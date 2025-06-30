Sign up
Photo 1474
Before the Rain
Just before the rain, I spotted this bee collecting nectar from a leadplant (new to me- apparently a great draw for pollinators, especially bees :-)
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
bee
summer
leadplant
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. I love the color and details.
June 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
At first glance I thought it was lavender - but now I see all those little pollen laden stamens ! - A new plant for me too , A delightful capture of the bee enjoying a treat ! So hot here - phew ! fav
June 30th, 2025
