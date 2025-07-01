Previous
Flags for Sale by 365projectorgheatherb
Flags for Sale

Flags for sale, not the country! Canada Day celebrations at Queen's Park today
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Canada day to you Heather- si good to be patriotic and celebrate the day. A lovely candid shot
July 1st, 2025  
Heather ace
@beryl Thank you, Beryl! I must say that this year people seem to be feeling especially patriotic. It was nice, too, that Prince Edward ended his speech in Ottawa today with "Canada strong and free" (as did King Charles a few weeks ago). We need all the support we can get! :-)
July 1st, 2025  
