Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1475
Flags for Sale
Flags for sale, not the country! Canada Day celebrations at Queen's Park today
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1475
photos
60
followers
27
following
404% complete
View this month »
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
1st July 2025 5:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
summer
,
candid
,
canada day
,
queen's park
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happy Canada day to you Heather- si good to be patriotic and celebrate the day. A lovely candid shot
July 1st, 2025
Heather
ace
@beryl
Thank you, Beryl! I must say that this year people seem to be feeling especially patriotic. It was nice, too, that Prince Edward ended his speech in Ottawa today with "Canada strong and free" (as did King Charles a few weeks ago). We need all the support we can get! :-)
July 1st, 2025
