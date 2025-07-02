Previous
Curves by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1476

Curves

Another lily shot- because I love those curving petals.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
404% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Lovely
July 2nd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful blossoms….color and curves.
July 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact