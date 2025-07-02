Sign up
Previous
Photo 1476
Curves
Another lily shot- because I love those curving petals.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
2
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1476
photos
60
followers
27
following
404% complete
View this month »
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
2nd July 2025 3:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
lily
,
backlighting
,
ditch lily
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely
July 2nd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful blossoms….color and curves.
July 2nd, 2025
