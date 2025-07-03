Sign up
Photo 1477
Summer Snow
Hydrangea posing as big snowballs (but with a photobomber)- maybe a cooling image for those of you suffering from terrible heat these days.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Canon EOS M5
Tags
flowers
summer
hydrangea
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful
July 3rd, 2025
