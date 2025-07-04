Sign up
Photo 1478
Working Away
On a hot summer day, the bees are working away, flitting from flower to flower ("great burnet"- another new one for me)
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
3
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th July 2025 4:32am
Tags
flowers
,
bee
,
summer
,
great burnet
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
July 4th, 2025
KV
ace
Love the composition and soft DOF. Fabulous fav! What a cool looking flower… never seen one of these before.
July 4th, 2025
Heather
ace
@kvphoto
Hi KV. This is in an area of the campus that has been planted with a number of wildflowers to attract pollinators. My shot makes the flowers look quite spartan, but actually there is a whole bush full of them. At first, I thought they were raspberries (although that didn't make sense :-)
July 4th, 2025
