Working Away by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1478

Working Away

On a hot summer day, the bees are working away, flitting from flower to flower ("great burnet"- another new one for me)
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 4th, 2025  
KV
Love the composition and soft DOF. Fabulous fav! What a cool looking flower… never seen one of these before.
July 4th, 2025  
Heather
@kvphoto Hi KV. This is in an area of the campus that has been planted with a number of wildflowers to attract pollinators. My shot makes the flowers look quite spartan, but actually there is a whole bush full of them. At first, I thought they were raspberries (although that didn't make sense :-)
July 4th, 2025  
