Previous
Photo 1480
Simply Summer
Nothing says summer like purple coneflowers (aka "echinacea"), but where are the bees? It's another heat alert day today, so maybe they are lying low (?)
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
3
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1480
photos
60
followers
27
following
405% complete
View this month »
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
1480
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
6th July 2025 3:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
echinacea
,
purple coneflowers
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh dear wilting in the sun I hope it is not in your case too ! More bearable here today as we had a long waited for downpour albeit only for approx. 1-2 hrs ! we could do with more !
July 7th, 2025
Heather
ace
@beryl
Hi Beryl. Yesterday and today have been horribly hot and humid, but this heatwave is expected to break tonight. We seem to be getting more of these heatwaves now (to be expected with climate change we are told). And yes, this weather is hard on flowers and people alike. I'm glad to hear that your temperatures are more bearable- today, anyhow. But I am sure your garden would like to see more of that rain. Fingers crossed :-)
July 7th, 2025
narayani
ace
They look a bit droopy too, no wonder the bees are laying low.
July 7th, 2025
