Simply Summer by 365projectorgheatherb
Simply Summer

Nothing says summer like purple coneflowers (aka "echinacea"), but where are the bees? It's another heat alert day today, so maybe they are lying low (?)
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh dear wilting in the sun I hope it is not in your case too ! More bearable here today as we had a long waited for downpour albeit only for approx. 1-2 hrs ! we could do with more !
July 7th, 2025  
Heather ace
@beryl Hi Beryl. Yesterday and today have been horribly hot and humid, but this heatwave is expected to break tonight. We seem to be getting more of these heatwaves now (to be expected with climate change we are told). And yes, this weather is hard on flowers and people alike. I'm glad to hear that your temperatures are more bearable- today, anyhow. But I am sure your garden would like to see more of that rain. Fingers crossed :-)
July 7th, 2025  
narayani ace
They look a bit droopy too, no wonder the bees are laying low.
July 7th, 2025  
