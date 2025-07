Today's Discovery

Today's ravine discovery: a "bicoloured striped sweat bee" on a common chicory bloom.



Google helped me ID this bee. Apparently, it is native to North America and is the official bee of Toronto (really?).



The head and thorax are a metallic green, and the abdomen is striped: females have white and black stripes and males have yellow and black. I would say this one is a female, and she looks to have two full pollen sacs.