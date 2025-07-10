Sign up
Previous
Photo 1484
A Bee's Heaven
A community pollinator garden with lots of bergamot (aka "scarlet beebalm"). The bees are in heaven!
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1477
1478
1479
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
bees
,
bergamot
