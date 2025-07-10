Previous
A Bee's Heaven by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1484

A Bee's Heaven

A community pollinator garden with lots of bergamot (aka "scarlet beebalm"). The bees are in heaven!
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
