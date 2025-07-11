Sign up
Previous
Photo 1485
Carrying On
No stopping the bees, even with the wilted flowers from the hot temperatures and a lack of rain (our little downpour recently wasn't nearly enough).
My sympathies to all of you suffering from yet another heat wave and with no air conditioning to bring comfort and sleep. I hope you get cooler temperatures really soon.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1485
photos
60
followers
27
following
406% complete
View this month »
1478
1479
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
11th July 2025 4:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
bee
,
summer
,
echinacea
,
purple coneflower
Lesley
ace
So good!
July 11th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delightful Heather! Such clarity and focus on the flower and bee . love the fuzzy heads in the background against the black works well . fav
Sorry to hear that like us you are suffering from high temperatures ! Ooh for some coolwe temperatures and even rain !
July 11th, 2025
