Carrying On by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1485

Carrying On

No stopping the bees, even with the wilted flowers from the hot temperatures and a lack of rain (our little downpour recently wasn't nearly enough).

My sympathies to all of you suffering from yet another heat wave and with no air conditioning to bring comfort and sleep. I hope you get cooler temperatures really soon.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Heather

Lesley ace
So good!
July 11th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So delightful Heather! Such clarity and focus on the flower and bee . love the fuzzy heads in the background against the black works well . fav
Sorry to hear that like us you are suffering from high temperatures ! Ooh for some coolwe temperatures and even rain !
July 11th, 2025  
