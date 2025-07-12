Previous
Feed Me (in the Shade) by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1486

Feed Me (in the Shade)

A male house sparrow feeding a female (or a big chick)

It was interesting to watch these two. They stayed in the shade most of the time. Smart birds, as we are officially in another heat wave, due to last until Thursday.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Barb ace
Great capture, Heather! Yes, we are having horrible heat again, also! Praying for relief for all suffering because of this heat...especially teh elderly!
July 12th, 2025  
Heather ace
@bjywamer Oh wow, Barb! Montana is getting terrible heat too! I hope you have a way of staying cool. xo
July 12th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful moment of the parent still feeding such a big fledgling ! The sparrows seem to be such devoted parents . I see the parents still feeding the fledglings who are actually standing at the feeders ! - I suppose still teaching them! A wonderful capture Heather, Sorry to hear you are also experiencing this horrible lethal heat , - so draining ! - take care ! fav
July 12th, 2025  
