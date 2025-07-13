Previous
Summer Sun by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1487

Summer Sun

A lily in the summer sun (thriving more than some of us :-)
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
wendy frost
Beautiful lily flower Heather and a wonderful capture and details..oʻ
July 13th, 2025  
