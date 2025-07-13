Sign up
Photo 1487
Summer Sun
A lily in the summer sun (thriving more than some of us :-)
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1487
photos
60
followers
27
following
407% complete
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
12th July 2025 5:37am
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
lily
,
backlighting
wendy frost
Beautiful lily flower Heather and a wonderful capture and details..oʻ
July 13th, 2025
