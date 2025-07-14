Previous
Sharing the Shade by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1488

Sharing the Shade

A grey squirrel and a common grackle sharing a shady patch on a hot, humid, and smoky day! (Smoke from northern forest fires drifted our way overnight)

Here is something I came across on Twitter / X today: "Can we just skip to the part where we take care of each other and the earth?"
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
I live in Toronto, Canada.
narayani ace
Amazing capture and yes, can we please skip to that bit!
July 14th, 2025  
essiesue ace
Shade is a valuable commodity, especially in our current hot weather.
July 15th, 2025  
