Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1488
Sharing the Shade
A grey squirrel and a common grackle sharing a shady patch on a hot, humid, and smoky day! (Smoke from northern forest fires drifted our way overnight)
Here is something I came across on Twitter / X today: "Can we just skip to the part where we take care of each other and the earth?"
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1488
photos
60
followers
27
following
407% complete
View this month »
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
14th July 2025 5:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
bird
,
summer
,
common grackle
narayani
ace
Amazing capture and yes, can we please skip to that bit!
July 14th, 2025
essiesue
ace
Shade is a valuable commodity, especially in our current hot weather.
July 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close