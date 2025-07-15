Sign up
Previous
Photo 1489
Ready and Waiting
Insistent bird chirping high up in the tree: a juvenile robin eager to be fed by its parent. (I missed capturing the actual feeding moment, but this was the lead-up).
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1489
photos
60
followers
27
following
407% complete
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
Views
0
365
Canon EOS M5
14th July 2025 5:08am
Tags
birds
,
summer
,
robin
