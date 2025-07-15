Previous
Ready and Waiting by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1489

Ready and Waiting

Insistent bird chirping high up in the tree: a juvenile robin eager to be fed by its parent. (I missed capturing the actual feeding moment, but this was the lead-up).
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
