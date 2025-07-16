Previous
Success! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1490

Success!

Upside down works best, it seems, when going for the sunflower seeds. Success for this male American goldfinch.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
408% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
@lynnz Lynn, you are quite right about sunflowers attracting the goldfinches! The sunflowers in the nearby park were *full* of goldfinches today! :-)
July 16th, 2025  
*lynn ace
Love these shots! I see goldfinches here in our yard but they take off the minute they see me.
July 16th, 2025  
narayani ace
Gorgeous!!
July 17th, 2025  
Heather ace
@lynnz Thanks, Lynn! And yes, that is usually my experience too. They are such skittish little things. But for some reason, they braved by presence today, maybe being so intent on getting those sunflower seeds :-)
July 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact