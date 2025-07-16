Sign up
Success!
Upside down works best, it seems, when going for the sunflower seeds. Success for this male American goldfinch.
16th July 2025
Heather
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
birds
,
summer
,
sunflowers
,
goldfinch
Heather
ace
@lynnz
Lynn, you are quite right about sunflowers attracting the goldfinches! The sunflowers in the nearby park were *full* of goldfinches today! :-)
July 16th, 2025
*lynn
ace
Love these shots! I see goldfinches here in our yard but they take off the minute they see me.
July 16th, 2025
narayani
ace
Gorgeous!!
July 17th, 2025
Heather
ace
@lynnz
Thanks, Lynn! And yes, that is usually my experience too. They are such skittish little things. But for some reason, they braved by presence today, maybe being so intent on getting those sunflower seeds :-)
July 17th, 2025
