Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 1493
Roll Out the Welcome Mat
The buddleia (aka "butterfly bush") is starting to bloom. Welcome all butterflies!
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1493
photos
60
followers
27
following
409% complete
View this month »
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
19th July 2025 6:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
butterfly bush
,
buddleia
Barb
ace
Beautiful capture of this plant, Heather! Mine didn't survive our winter... 😔
July 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot - mine are soon over in this drought and heat - fav
July 20th, 2025
Heather
ace
@bjywamer
@beryl
Hi Barb and Beryl. I am really sorry to hear that yours didn't survive the winter, Barb. And Beryl, I sure hope you get rain soon. This bush is part of a university garden that I visit regularly, especially when the buddleia is out. But we are desperate for rain too (and getting more heat and humidity- just no rain). Tough times for gardens :(
July 20th, 2025
