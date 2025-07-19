Previous
Roll Out the Welcome Mat by 365projectorgheatherb
Roll Out the Welcome Mat

The buddleia (aka "butterfly bush") is starting to bloom. Welcome all butterflies!
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Barb
Beautiful capture of this plant, Heather! Mine didn't survive our winter... 😔
July 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely shot - mine are soon over in this drought and heat - fav
July 20th, 2025  
Heather
@bjywamer @beryl Hi Barb and Beryl. I am really sorry to hear that yours didn't survive the winter, Barb. And Beryl, I sure hope you get rain soon. This bush is part of a university garden that I visit regularly, especially when the buddleia is out. But we are desperate for rain too (and getting more heat and humidity- just no rain). Tough times for gardens :(
July 20th, 2025  
