Previous
Photo 1494
On the Lookout
A male American goldfinch from last Wednesday because I think they are so cute and pretty. On that day, they were in abundance, but since then they have made themselves scarce- no idea why.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
4
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1494
birds
summer
goldfinch
Lesley
ace
Wow, what a stunner!
July 20th, 2025
Peter
ace
Beautifully capture in wonderful detail and colours Heather such a pretty little fellow, Fav:)
July 20th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture.
July 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty and so nicely captured peering out and around him . Amazing how a species of birds are in abundance one minute and then very scarcely seen again for days - this happens to me with the little goldfinch which I love to see visit my garden - they flock on the feeders for a few days - then to disappear !! Beautiful shot - fav !
July 20th, 2025
