Mabel, Look at the Camera

Mabel, the five-year-old bunny, is the star of the show, but she doesn't know it. I encountered these women (Audrey, owner of Mabel, and her photographer friend, Emily) on campus. (It's not graduation, though, so I am puzzled by the grad gown.)



A glorious day today with temperatures hovering around 25C (77F) and with no humidity. I won't think about the long-range forecast :-)