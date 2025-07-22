Previous
With a Little Help by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1496

With a Little Help

A dandelion seed head eclipses a buddleia (butterfly bush) in a community garden today with a little help from the light.

Last day of pleasant weather before we move into another round of heat and humidity:(
(I'll stop whining now)
Heather

narayani ace
Fabulous detail
July 23rd, 2025  
