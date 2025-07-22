Sign up
With a Little Help
A dandelion seed head eclipses a buddleia (butterfly bush) in a community garden today with a little help from the light.
Last day of pleasant weather before we move into another round of heat and humidity:(
(I'll stop whining now)
22nd July 2025
Heather
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
summer
butterfly bush
backlighting
seed head
buddleia
narayani
Fabulous detail
July 23rd, 2025
