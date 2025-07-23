Sign up
Photo 1497
Sunrise Below the Clouds
A flaming sunflower with white spider flowers in the background, like a sunrise below the clouds. (No goldfinches or monarch butterflies today)
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
sunflower
,
spider flower
