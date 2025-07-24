Previous
Calling All Butterflies! by 365projectorgheatherb
Calling All Butterflies!

A lot of bees but no butterflies yet at my nearby buddleia (butterfly bush)- one of these days.

We are officially in another heat wave with tropical humidity. At least, we are to get some much-needed rain in the next few days.
Heather

Beryl Lloyd ace
Another heatwave - I feel for you Heather - I hope the rain will materialise soon for you and dampen things down !
A beautiful shot , and light - such gentle bokeh in the background ! fav
July 24th, 2025  
Heather ace
@beryl Thank you, Beryl. And yes, another heatwave. The weather people (they have a title, I know) say that this will be an especially hot summer for us, and this will probably become the norm because of climate change :(((
July 24th, 2025  
