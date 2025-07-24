Sign up
Previous
Photo 1498
Calling All Butterflies!
A lot of bees but no butterflies yet at my nearby buddleia (butterfly bush)- one of these days.
We are officially in another heat wave with tropical humidity. At least, we are to get some much-needed rain in the next few days.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Another heatwave - I feel for you Heather - I hope the rain will materialise soon for you and dampen things down !
A beautiful shot , and light - such gentle bokeh in the background ! fav
July 24th, 2025
Heather
ace
@beryl
Thank you, Beryl. And yes, another heatwave. The weather people (they have a title, I know) say that this will be an especially hot summer for us, and this will probably become the norm because of climate change :(((
July 24th, 2025
A beautiful shot , and light - such gentle bokeh in the background ! fav