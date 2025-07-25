Previous
Taking Turns by 365projectorgheatherb
Taking Turns

These spider flowers were behind the photo of the sunflower which I posted the other day. Now the sunflower is a little blur in front :)
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Heather ace
Here we are, @susiemc Sue. Are these the flowers that you saw at Brobury Gardens the other day? They come in other colours too. I have spotted them in another garden, so another time I will post them as well :-)
July 25th, 2025  
KV ace
Beautiful detail on the spider flowers and nice bokeh in the background.
July 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful capture - those spider plants are delightful - I had not heard of Spider Plant, but I think I have seen similar ! (but a plant with no name ! )
July 25th, 2025  
essiesue ace
This is striking......a definite fav!
July 25th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Ooh these are new to me. Pretty
July 25th, 2025  
