Previous
Photo 1499
Taking Turns
These spider flowers were behind the photo of the sunflower which I posted the other day. Now the sunflower is a little blur in front :)
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
5
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1499
photos
61
followers
27
following
410% complete
View this month »
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
25th July 2025 5:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
spider flowers
Heather
ace
Here we are,
@susiemc
Sue. Are these the flowers that you saw at Brobury Gardens the other day? They come in other colours too. I have spotted them in another garden, so another time I will post them as well :-)
July 25th, 2025
KV
ace
Beautiful detail on the spider flowers and nice bokeh in the background.
July 25th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful capture - those spider plants are delightful - I had not heard of Spider Plant, but I think I have seen similar ! (but a plant with no name ! )
July 25th, 2025
essiesue
ace
This is striking......a definite fav!
July 25th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Ooh these are new to me. Pretty
July 25th, 2025
