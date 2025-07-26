Previous
A Bee's Delight by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1500

A Bee's Delight

A bee's delight with all of these cutleaf coneflowers in full bloom at a nearby pollinator garden.
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
narayani ace
Gorgeous
July 26th, 2025  
Lisa V.
What a great image! I love the yellow.
July 27th, 2025  
