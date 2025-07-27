Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1501
On Fire
These lilies are on fire with today's heat and tropical humidity (projecting, I know :-)
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1501
photos
61
followers
27
following
411% complete
View this month »
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
27th July 2025 3:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
lilies
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! Super focus on the one lily and stamens , gorgeous and rich colour so beautiful against the green muted background ! A lovely shot Heather ! fav
July 27th, 2025
narayani
ace
They look very fiery!
July 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close