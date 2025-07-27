Previous
On Fire

These lilies are on fire with today's heat and tropical humidity (projecting, I know :-)
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd
So beautiful ! Super focus on the one lily and stamens , gorgeous and rich colour so beautiful against the green muted background ! A lovely shot Heather ! fav
July 27th, 2025  
narayani
They look very fiery!
July 28th, 2025  
