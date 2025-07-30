Previous
Fast Asleep by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1504

Fast Asleep

Sleeping, or resting, or...don't know. But this seems like a good way to deal with the heat and humidity.

A tad cooler today, but still really humid. This current heat wave is to break in the next day or two. Counting the days!
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Heather

Barb ace
Pretty composition! Nice focus, color, dof!
July 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet capture and composition , Everyone enjoys a snooze in the sun on a Summer's day. !! Hope your heat wave breaks soon. No fun with all the humidity we all seem to experience lately ! fav
July 31st, 2025  
Heather ace
@beryl Thank you, Beryl. Our heat wave is predicted to break at around the time that your next one kicks in (around Friday), I believe. I hope yours is short-lived! Fingers crossed for you! xo
July 31st, 2025  
