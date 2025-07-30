Sign up
Previous
Photo 1504
Fast Asleep
Sleeping, or resting, or...don't know. But this seems like a good way to deal with the heat and humidity.
A tad cooler today, but still really humid. This current heat wave is to break in the next day or two. Counting the days!
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1504
photos
62
followers
27
following
412% complete
View this month »
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
30th July 2025 5:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
bee
,
summer
,
sunflower
Barb
ace
Pretty composition! Nice focus, color, dof!
July 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet capture and composition , Everyone enjoys a snooze in the sun on a Summer's day. !! Hope your heat wave breaks soon. No fun with all the humidity we all seem to experience lately ! fav
July 31st, 2025
Heather
ace
@beryl
Thank you, Beryl. Our heat wave is predicted to break at around the time that your next one kicks in (around Friday), I believe. I hope yours is short-lived! Fingers crossed for you! xo
July 31st, 2025
